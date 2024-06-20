We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) standing at $50.43, reflecting a -0.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.79%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.63% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 31.58% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.