Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $147.88, indicating a +0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.79%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 7.14% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.74 billion, showing a 10.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.66 per share and a revenue of $11.24 billion, demonstrating changes of -35.64% and +13.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% decrease. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.58. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.
One should further note that ABNB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
