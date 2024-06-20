We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $20.66, demonstrating a +1.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing a 38.46% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $168.47 million, reflecting a 106.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $685.01 million, indicating changes of -29.41% and +76.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 227% downward. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
In the context of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 176.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.17.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.