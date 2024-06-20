We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ODP Corp. (ODP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $38.92, demonstrating a -1.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Shares of the office supply retailer witnessed a loss of 0.78% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The upcoming earnings release of ODP Corp. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect ODP Corp. to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.05%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.77 billion, reflecting a 7.47% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.03 per share and a revenue of $7.45 billion, indicating changes of +7.68% and -4.89%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ODP Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, ODP Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.
It's also important to note that ODP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
