Medical Properties (MPW) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

MPW Quick Quote MPW - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $4.81, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
The health care real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 2.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 56.25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.2 million, down 25.55% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.87 per share and a revenue of $1 billion, indicating changes of -45.28% and +14.98%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.09% lower. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
In the context of valuation, Medical Properties is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.65, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
