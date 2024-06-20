We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Organon (OGN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Organon (OGN - Free Report) ending at $20.45, denoting a +0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.79%.
The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Organon in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.18, indicating a 9.92% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.63 billion, up 1.16% from the prior-year quarter.
OGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $6.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.76% and +1.67%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Organon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Organon is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Organon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.08.
It is also worth noting that OGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.53.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.