McKesson (MCK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, McKesson (MCK - Free Report) reached $603.24, with a +0.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.
Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 8.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.
The upcoming earnings release of McKesson will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $7.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.36 billion, up 11.92% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $31.47 per share and a revenue of $354.8 billion, signifying shifts of +14.69% and +14.84%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. McKesson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, McKesson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.16. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.55.
Meanwhile, MCK's PEG ratio is currently 1.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MCK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.