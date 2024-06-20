We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 6.64% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.39 million, down 88.02% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.51 per share and a revenue of $89.43 million, representing changes of -184.02% and -75.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.22% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.