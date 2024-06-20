Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Winnebago (WGO) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended May 2024, Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $786 million, down 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $800.03 million, representing a surprise of -1.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Winnebago performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats: 1,127 versus 1,128 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV: 9,263 versus 8,415 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV: 1,680 compared to the 1,901 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Motorhome RV: $299 million compared to the $344.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Marine: $87.90 million versus $86.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.9% change.
  • Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other: $12.80 million versus $13.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Towable RV: $386.30 million versus $357.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV: $41.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.28 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Marine: $8.50 million compared to the $8.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate / All Other: -$5.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.36 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Motorhome RV: $13.40 million compared to the $24.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Winnebago

Shares of Winnebago have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

