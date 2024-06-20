We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $34.01, indicating a -1.36% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 19.4% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The upcoming earnings release of Symbotic Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $462.77 million, up 48.4% from the prior-year quarter.
SYM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.08% and +50.2%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Symbotic Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.