Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (
BKNG Quick Quote BKNG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3,972.08, demonstrating a -0.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.
Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 3.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $39.22, marking a 4.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.78 billion, showing a 5.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $178.54 per share and revenue of $23.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.29% and +8.05%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.
Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.94.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
