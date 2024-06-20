Why the Market Dipped But Consolidated Water (CWCO) Gained Today

Consolidated Water (
CWCO Quick Quote CWCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants witnessed a loss of 15.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 27.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $36.94 million, indicating a 16.49% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.33 per share and a revenue of $143.89 million, indicating changes of -31.09% and -20.15%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.01% increase. As of now, Consolidated Water holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.98.
Also, we should mention that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
