New Strong Sell Stocks for June 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.

Brenntag SE (BNTGY - Free Report) is a chemical distributor company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

CEMEX (CX - Free Report) is a building materials company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

