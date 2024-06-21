Insulet (PODD) Unveils Key Achievements for the Omnipod 5 System

Insulet Corp. ( PODD Quick Quote PODD - Free Report) recently announced that its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (“AID”) system is now available in France with Dexcom’s ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) G6 sensor integration. Additionally, the company made the full commercial launch of the system with G7 compatibility in the United States and rolled out the Omnipod 5 App through a limited market release for iPhone.
These significant developments reflect Insulet’s efforts to make its ground-breaking diabetes technology available to more people globally.
More on the Latest Achievements
Omnipod 5 is currently eligible for people aged two years and above with Type 1 diabetes. The tubeless AID system communicates with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), proactively correcting for highs and protecting against lows — day and night. Compatible with Dexcom G6 CGM, Omnipod 5 recently received reimbursement status from the French National Authority for Health (Haute Autorité de Santé or HAS). Following the latest expansion, the system is now available to most of the company’s European customers.
Furthermore, Omnipod 5 with Dexcom G7 compatibility is now commercially available in the United States. The new Omnipod 5 customers will receive the updated starter kit, which includes a new Pod compatible with both Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 and a Controller now featuring user-selectable Dexcom CGM options to connect to the Pod. The company expects to avail of a free remote software update for the existing Omnipod 5 users in the United States in the week of Jul 29.
Additionally, Insulet began the highly anticipated limited market release of the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone users in the United States. This makes it the first and only company to offer a tubeless AID system fully controllable from a compatible Android or iOS smartphone. The waterproof Pod and mobile app control have been designed for better customer satisfaction, aiming to deliver exceptional ease of use.
The Omnipod 5 App for iPhone will initially launch with Dexcom G6 integration, followed by G7 sensor pairing in the future. The company plans to inform the broader diabetes community about the availability of the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone on the App Store.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global insulin delivery devices market was valued at $12.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% by 2030.
A major contributor to the market expansion is the increasing number of diabetes patients due to aging, obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. Moreover, the strong demand for advanced insulin delivery devices is fueling the adoption of recently launched innovative pen devices and portable pumps, which is likely to accelerate the market’s growth.
Recent Developments
In a separate release, Insulet announced that Omnipod 5, with both Dexcom G6 and Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM sensors, is now fully available in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Growing the market reach of Omnipod 5 has been one of the top priorities for the company. The expanded sensor integrations allow thousands more people with diabetes to experience the freedom of tubeless, automated insulin delivery without having to switch their CGM sensor brand.
In March 2024, PODD announced positive results from its first randomized controlled trial showing improved glycemic and patient-reported outcomes in type 1 diabetes with Omnipod 5. The outcome of the OP5-003 Trial was presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes in Florence, Italy. The findings demonstrated the superiority of Omnipod 5 compared to standard pump therapy with CGM for people with type 1 diabetes.
Price Performance
