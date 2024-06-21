We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $910.54 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific H. B. Fuller metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' should arrive at $399.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives' stands at $148.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' should come in at $359.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives' of $63.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.16 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives' will likely reach $21.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' will reach $70.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.23 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of H. B. Fuller have experienced a change of -1.8% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.