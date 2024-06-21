We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UniFirst (UNF) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 45.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $600.97 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific UniFirst metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Core Laundry Operations' will likely reach $524.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- First Aid' to come in at $27.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Garments' reaching $48.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments' at $10.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.46 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations' should come in at $34.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for UniFirst here>>>
Over the past month, shares of UniFirst have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Currently, UNF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.