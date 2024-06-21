Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 21, 2024

  • Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. ((DRI - Free Report) ) gained 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 per share.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s ((WGO - Free Report) ) shares declined 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.
  • Shares of Commercial Metals Company ((CMC - Free Report) ) jumped 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.02 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 per share.
  • GMS Inc.’s ((GMS - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share.

