NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Ansys (ANSS) Unveils ConceptEV Platform to Advance EV Designs
Ansys (ANSS - Free Report) recently launched Ansys ConceptEV, a modern software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which provides a comprehensive, model-based approach to EV powertrain design.
ConceptEV empowers system and component engineers to collaborate on a shared system model, enabling them to make informed design decisions on the whole powertrain concept.
For designing a highly efficient EV powertrain, the components are required to be designed and optimized as part of the system. EV powertrains are highly complicated systems that include vital components like batteries, inverters, and motors. As a result, the system-level design approach is most suited to design an efficient powertrain to boost the driving range and battery charge times of EVs.
This is where ConceptEV comes into the picture. ConceptEV solution connects component designs to system-level requirements. ConceptEV allows smooth tracking and implementation of any changes in specification and component design to expedite the process of evaluating system trade-offs required for the optimal powertrain design.
By facilitating quick analysis of the complete powertrain system against specific criteria, the solution helps to reduce errors, save time and costs, and empower engineers to make smarter decisions earlier in the development process.
Canonsburg, PA-based Ansys is a worldwide developer of engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students across a robust spectrum of industries and academia.
Ansys’ innovative product launch strategies give it a competitive edge over other players in the software market. In April 2024, the company unveiled an AI-driven virtual support platform known as AnsysGPT, which is engineered using ChatGPT technology.
Recently, it associated with NVIDIA to utilize the latter’s Omniverse application programming interfaces that “supercharge” the design of 3D integrated circuits through the integration of Ansys' multiphysics simulation capabilities with the Omniverse platform.
In January 2024, Ansys signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Synopsys at approximately $35 billion. In May 2024, Ansys announced the approval of its shareholders on the proposed buyout. Per the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash along with 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each ANSS share.
ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has recorded no change in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 26.7%.
