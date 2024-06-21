Allbirds (BIRD) Expands Global Reach With Distribution Deals

Allbirds, Inc. ( BIRD Quick Quote BIRD - Free Report) is fortifying its international market presence through a series of calculated distribution agreements. By partnering with established distributors, the company aims to tap diverse markets, thereby fostering deeper brand resonance and customer loyalty. This expansion signifies a pivotal shift toward a distributor model, allowing BIRD to leverage local expertise and infrastructure, which is essential for growth in the competitive global market. The company recently announced the completion of new distribution agreements in Benelux and Scandinavia. Inside the Headlines
With the latest agreements, Allbirds has now secured partnerships with eight international distributors. This follows successful deals in 2023 with Canada and South Korea, and earlier this year with Japan, Australasia, Gulf Countries and Southeast Asia. These strategic moves underscore the company’s dedication to building a robust global presence.
Authentic Brands has been appointed as a distributor for the Benelux region, primarily focusing on enhancing Allbirds' brand presence and fostering greater affinity among consumers. Authentic Brands has been famous with brands like OOFOS and OluKai, and has expertise in building brand awareness across the Benelux region. In Scandinavia, Allbirds has partnered with The Future to distribute its products across eight countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. Management is thrilled to partner with leading distributors, as these agreements cover 11 countries and signify ongoing progress in adopting a distributor model across key global markets. Additionally, effective Jun 1, industry leader Goldwin Inc. has assumed the role of exclusive Allbirds distributor in Japan. Goldwin's extensive regional knowledge and industry expertise are expected to significantly enhance Allbirds' brand awareness and distribution capabilities in this important market. These new distribution agreements are a testament to Allbirds' commitment to sustainable growth and global expansion. By partnering with experienced distributors who understand their markets, Allbirds is well-positioned to strengthen its international presence and continue its mission of making environment-friendly products, accessible worldwide. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 18.5% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 4.9%.
