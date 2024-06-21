DexCom's (DXCM) G6 CGM System Combines With AID in Netherlands

DexCom Inc. ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) recently announced the integration of its Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) system with Insulet’s Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System for Type 1 diabetes patients in the Netherlands for an easier diabetes management experience.
The combination system is intended to improve patient's quality of life by providing greater mobility without the concern of dislodging tubes. It is the first Hybrid Closed Loop (HCL) system without tubes to be authorized for use in children in the Netherlands.
More on the Integration Benefits
In the Netherlands, a significant number of people have Type 1 diabetes, including children. Clinical research has demonstrated the efficacy of the HCL system, revealing a significant increase in time spent within the target glucose range and reductions in both HbA1c levels and hypoglycemic episodes. These findings underscore the potential health benefits of integrating the Omnipod 5 system with the Dexcom CGM.
The new hybrid closed-loop system represents a significant advancement in the management of Type 1 diabetes in both adults and children. With its discretion and freedom of movement, the system is the first tubeless HCL approved for children in the Netherlands, allowing them to walk around without worrying about their tubes getting tangled or pulled out.
Parents and other caregivers may be especially interested in the Dexcom’s "Follow" app, which gives users of the Dexcom CGM a little more peace of mind by enabling them to connect to their Omnipod 5 pump and share their glucose readings in real-time with up to 10 followers.
In the Netherlands, the Dexcom G6 is reimbursable through health insurance for children under 18, pregnant women, women attempting to conceive, and Type 1 diabetes patients with hypo unawareness.
More on Omnipod 5 AID Partnership
The Omnipod 5 AID System is indicated for use by patients who are two years or older with Type 1 diabetes. The Omnipod 5 System is intended for single-patient, home use and requires a prescription.
The Omnipod 5 Pump is designed to deliver insulin subcutaneously at fixed or variable rates to individuals who need it for the treatment of diabetes. The Omnipod 5 Pump can receive, carry out, and verify commands from suitable, digitally connected devices, such as automated insulin dosage software, in a dependable and secure manner. Designed to work with compatible integrated CGM, SmartAdjust technology automatically adjusts insulin delivery to increase, reduce, or stop depending on actual and anticipated glucose levels.
In September 2023, Dexcom announced the integration of its G6 CGM system with the Omnipod 5 AID in Germany. Dexcom’s G6 is the first and only CGM that connects to the Omnipod 5 AID system in Germany to protect users against high and low glucose levels.
Apart from the G6 sensor, the company is also building its latest CGM sensor, G7, to integrate with AID systems. In December 2023, Dexcom announced the Dexcom G7 CGM System connectivity with the t: slim X2 insulin pump by Tandem Diabetes Care in the United States, marking the first AID integration with the Dexcom G7 CGM.
More on Dexcom G6 CGM System
Dexcom G6 is a real-time CGM system from Dexcom that uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device or receiver, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their fingers.
The system has customizable and predictive alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events and a function that allows patients to share their glucose data in real-time with up to 10 followers. Dexcom G6 also offers industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems (like the Omnipod 5) and digital health apps.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
MarketsandMarkets, the global digital diabetes management market was estimated to be $18.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $35.8 billion by 2028 at a growth rate of 13.6%.
The market is being driven by escalating diabetes care solutions and technological developments that have made it possible to introduce highly adaptable solutions. Other significant drivers include the increasing popularity of the use of connected devices and apps as well as the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions.
Given the market potential, the integration of Omnipod 5 with Dexcom’s G6 CGM system in the Netherlands is likely to provide a significant boost to Dexcom’s business globally.
Notable Developments
Dexcom recently announced the FDA clearance of its Stelo glucose biosensor, which is available over-the-counter to consumers without a prescription. Stelo's approval of non-prescription use would further facilitate this population's access to cutting-edge CGM technology.
Price Performance
For the past six months, DXCM’s shares have lost 5% against the
industry ’s rise of 5.1%. The S&P 500 increased 15.2% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DXCM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
DaVita ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , Ecolab ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) and Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) .
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 44% compared with the
industry’s 20.4% rise in the past year.
Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.
Ecolab’s shares have rallied 33.8% against the
industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.
Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.
Image: Bigstock
