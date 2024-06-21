Humana's (HUM) CenterWell Expands in Louisiana With New Centers

Humana Inc.’s ( HUM Quick Quote HUM - Free Report) brand, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, recently announced the opening of four senior-focused primary care centers across the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas in 2024, thus marking its entrance in the two regions of Louisiana. The move is in line with the brand’s expansion plans unveiled in January 2024.
Among the four new centers, two of them, CenterWell Prairieville and CenterWell Baker, are situated near Baton Rouge, and another two, CenterWell Marrero and CenterWell Mid-City, are close to New Orleans. CenterWell Prairieville has already commenced operations while CenterWell Marrero is expected to be inaugurated in July 2024. Meanwhile, CenterWell Mid-City is likely to be operational in August.
Local seniors of the two regions will be offered comprehensive support by a team of well-trained physicians, nurse practitioners, medical assistants and operational support staff at the CenterWell facilities. A personalized and team-based healthcare approach will be pursued to gain an in-depth understanding of the patient’s physical, emotional and social health needs. The patients need to be enrolled in Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage health plans to benefit from improved health outcomes at the CenterWell locations in Louisiana.
The CenterWell units also contain activity centers, which can be availed by the entire community and are not just restricted to patients.
The latest initiative reflects Humana’s sincere efforts to strengthen its presence across Louisiana through its CenterWell segment. The unit already has operations in nine locations of the state and holds plans to open a center in Shreveport later this year, thereby bringing the statewide total count of such centers to 14 by 2024-end.
In addition to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as part of its targeted debut locations for 2024, the company has introduced the CenterWell brand in Asheville through the opening of two senior-focused primary care centers a few days before the latest announcement. With a footprint across 15 states, CenterWell aims to add 30-50 new centers each year till 2025.
The execution of such expansion plans increases the count of senior-focused primary care centers, providing an opportunity for the CenterWell unit to cater to more patients belonging to the medically vulnerable population. Also, the established expertise of the brand to treat the senior population is likely to bring more individuals to the centers and boost the revenues of the CenterWell segment.
As access to the centers’ services is possible by enrolling in either Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans, Humana is also expected to benefit from an increased Medicare customer base. Increased membership provides an impetus to the premiums of the insurer, which remain its most vital top-line contributor. As of Mar 31, 2024, its Medicare membership was 8.4 million. An aging U.S. population further substantiates the timeliness of CenterWell’s expansion plans.
Shares of Humana have gained 2.6% in the past three months against the
Some better-ranked stocks in the
Medical space are Organon & Co. ( OGN Quick Quote OGN - Free Report) , DaVita Inc. ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) and Elevance Health, Inc. ( ELV Quick Quote ELV - Free Report) . While Organon currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), DaVita and Elevance Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.
Organon’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 13.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGN’s 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 6.8% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 1.7% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for OGN’s earnings has moved 4.7% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of DaVita beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.35%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2024 earnings indicates a 13.6% rise while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 5% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for DVA’s earnings has moved 4.2% north in the past 60 days.
Elevance Health’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.77%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELV’s 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 12.4% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 1.1% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for ELV’s earnings has moved 0.1% north in the past 60 days.
Shares of Organon, DaVita and Elevance Health have gained 15.4%, 4.5% and 3.1%, respectively, in the past three months.
