Equinor (EQNR) Receives Australian Offshore Wind Study License
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) , the leading Norwegian energy company, and Oceanex Energy have received a license from the Australian government to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a wind farm off the country’s east coast. The government granted the license in a bid to expand its portfolio of clean energy initiatives.
If the construction seems feasible post evaluation, Oceanex, along with Equinor, can apply for a commercial license to build an offshore wind project. The feasibility license enables the developers to conduct environmental assessments and geotechnical surveys related to the project.
Per the energy minister of Australia, the Novocastrian Wind project, situated more than 12.4 miles offshore Newcastle, in New South Wales, has the potential to generate over 2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, which is sufficient to power approximately 1.2 million households.
Australia is poised to become a significant market for offshore wind farms following the establishment of a legal framework for offshore wind development in November 2021. Offshore wind farms are known for their larger size and higher productivity compared to their onshore counterparts.
The Australian government’s decision to grant the license came a day after the opposition Coalition suggested the construction of seven nuclear plants by 2050. The plan was strongly criticized by the prime minister, as the country strictly prohibits the use of nuclear power. Instead, the current government is focused on phasing out coal-fired power and expanding renewable energy projects to achieve its net zero emission goal by 2050.
Australia is currently targeting to derive 82% of its power supply from renewable sources that currently stands at around 40%. In a bid to boost its renewables portfolio, the government has decided to underwrite A$40 billion to support new wind, solar and battery projects. Further, in the past month, the government approved six projects to assess the feasibility of constructing wind farms off Victoria's coast, including proposals from wind energy companies like Orsted and Iberdrola.
