Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $62.48, demonstrating a +0.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 32.5% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 41.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $398.22 million, indicating a 22.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.07 per share and a revenue of $1.67 billion, demonstrating changes of +38.96% and +26.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.45% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.
We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.