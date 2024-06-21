Canada Goose (GOOS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Canada Goose (
GOOS Quick Quote GOOS - Free Report) ending at $13.12, denoting a -0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 5.43% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.55, signifying a 5.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $64.24 million, indicating a 1.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $986.24 million, signifying shifts of +13.7% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.35 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
