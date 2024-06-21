We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Comfort Systems (FIX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) ending at $316.31, denoting a -1.89% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.49% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Comfort Systems is projected to report earnings of $3.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.51%.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Comfort Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.09. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 33.74.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.