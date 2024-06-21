We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Upland Software (UPLD) Gained Today
Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $2.60, demonstrating a +1.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.
Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software have depreciated by 9.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upland Software in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, down 31.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $67.91 million, down 8.85% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $274.61 million, which would represent changes of -32.99% and -7.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Upland Software. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Upland Software boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Upland Software is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.06.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.