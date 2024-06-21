We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $116.22, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had lost 6.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.47, indicating a 15.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.88, which means Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium to the group.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.