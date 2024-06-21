We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) standing at $21.67, reflecting a -0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
The company's stock has dropped by 5.53% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.39, marking a 750% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $125.16 million, indicating a 7.81% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.93 per share and a revenue of $557.68 million, signifying shifts of -66.07% and +8.59%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.