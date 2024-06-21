We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Sony (SONY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Sony (SONY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.53, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Shares of the electronics and media company have appreciated by 0.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sony in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.19%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.42 billion, indicating a 4.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $80.11 billion, which would represent changes of +2.94% and -5.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sony. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.14% lower. Currently, Sony is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Sony is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.3.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SONY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.