Toast (TOST) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Toast (TOST - Free Report) closed at $25.54, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.
Shares of the restaurant software provider have appreciated by 0.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.02, showcasing an 89.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 25.45% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $4.87 billion, demonstrating changes of +70.21% and +25.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.52% higher within the past month. Toast presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.