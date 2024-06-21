We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) standing at $38.30, reflecting a -1.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.06, which means Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.