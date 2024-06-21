We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $19.82, demonstrating a +0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 3.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 3.77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $124.99 million, indicating a 7.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $503.7 million, indicating changes of -0.96% and +9.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.15.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.