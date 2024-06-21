KLA (KLAC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with KLA (
KLAC Quick Quote KLAC - Free Report) standing at $816.55, reflecting a -1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors have appreciated by 8.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of KLA in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.08, reflecting a 12.59% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.5 billion, indicating a 6.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.30 per share and revenue of $9.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.16% and -7.13%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. KLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note KLA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.21, so one might conclude that KLA is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that KLAC currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
