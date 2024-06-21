Why the Market Dipped But Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Gained Today

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (
DFH Quick Quote DFH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $25.49, indicating a +0.63% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.
The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 6.94% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 18.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $965.5 million, showing a 2.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
DFH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.05% and +10.33%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dream Finders Homes Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.25 of its industry.
We can also see that DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Gained Today
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $25.49, indicating a +0.63% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.
The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 6.94% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 18.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $965.5 million, showing a 2.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
DFH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.05% and +10.33%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dream Finders Homes Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.25 of its industry.
We can also see that DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.