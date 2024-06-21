We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) reached $31.32, with a +0.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 5.89% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.50, signifying a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.2 million, up 10.45% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $44.8 million, indicating changes of +58.59% and +8.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M-tron Industries, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, M-tron Industries, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.
Meanwhile, MPTI's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.33 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
