Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) standing at $29.11, reflecting a -0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.12, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.2 million, up 18.14% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $672.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.74% and +15.08%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Sweetgreen, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.