We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wingstop (WING) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Wingstop (WING - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $414.76, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
The restaurant chain's shares have seen an increase of 7.23% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 36.84% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $140.87 million, indicating a 31.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
WING's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $588.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.1% and +27.87%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Wingstop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Wingstop is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 120.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.43, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that WING currently has a PEG ratio of 5.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.