Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA - Free Report) closed at $5.17, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 27.32% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.23, showcasing a 4.55% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Humacyte, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
