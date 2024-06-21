We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $1.41, demonstrating a +1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.20, marking a 4.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.94 million, indicating a 16.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.64 per share and a revenue of $109.92 million, indicating changes of +26.44% and +57.53%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.