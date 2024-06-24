Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 24, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s ((FDS - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91.
  • Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. ((SRPT - Free Report) ) soared 30.1% following FDA’s approval for the expanded use of its gene therapy, Elevidys, for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s ((HTZ - Free Report) ) shares jumped 16% after the company raised the size of bond offerings from $750 million to $1 billion.
  • Shares of Asana Inc. ((ASAN - Free Report) ) climbed 15.3% after the company announced a share buyback program of $150 million likely to be wrapped up on Jun 30, 2025.  

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) - free report >>

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) - free report >>

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - free report >>

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) - free report >>

Published in

biotechnology business-services internet transportation