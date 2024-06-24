Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advantage Solutions (ADV - Free Report) is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLIENT INC (ALNT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

America's CarMart (CRMT - Free Report) operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

