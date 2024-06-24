See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Allspring Special MidCap Val Inst (WFMIX) - free report >>
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Gr ESG I (NVLIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Allspring Special MidCap Val Inst (WFMIX) - free report >>
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Gr ESG I (NVLIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund A (FABLX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. FABLX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With annual returns of 11.66% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth I (NVLIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. NVLIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 17.95% over the last five years, NVLIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Institutional (WFMIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.66%. Five year annual return: 11.79%. WFMIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.