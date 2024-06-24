Insulet's (PODD) Omnipod 5 Favored in Study for Type 2 Diabetes

Insulet Corp. ( PODD Quick Quote PODD - Free Report) recently announced positive results from its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) type 2 diabetes pivotal trial. The landmark study assessed the impact of AID (Automated Insulin Delivery) on a diverse group of people with type 2 diabetes who require insulin.
The findings were shared at the American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL. Presently, Omnipod 5 is FDA-cleared in the United States and C.E. marked for use in those with type 1 diabetes aged two years and older.
More on the Omnipod 5 Study
The SECURE-T2D pivotal trial primarily aimed to evaluate change in HbA1c with Omnipod 5 in adults aged 18 to 75 years living with type 2 diabetes with a current insulin regimen for at least three months. Other criteria included a baseline HbA1c between 7% and 12% for those using basal insulin only and 12% or less for those using basal and bolus or pre-mixed insulin. Secondary objectives included demonstrating improvements in time in range and time in hyperglycemia, as well as demonstrating non-inferiority for hypoglycemia. Diabetes distress, a patient-reported outcome, was also assessed.
One of the most racially diverse studies in diabetes technology, the study represented 305 participants from 21 sites across the United States, including 24% Black and 22% Hispanic participants. Among them, more than half (55%) were on a stable dose of GLP-1 receptor agonists, 73% used multiple daily injections of insulin, 21% used basal-only insulin at baseline, and only 5.6% used an insulin pump at baseline.
After 14 days of standard therapy, the study participants used the Omnipod 5 AID system for 13 weeks without any restrictions on eating and exercise. They were given the option to bolus for blood glucose corrections only for actual carbohydrate intake or a set carbohydrate regimen.
Importance of SECURE-T2D Pivotal Trial Outcome
The study results revealed glycemic improvements using Omnipod 5 compared with insulin injections or pump therapy treatments in adults with type 2 diabetes. The outcome demonstrated significant reductions in HbA1c, time in hyperglycemia, total daily insulin dose and a large improvement in TIR without increasing time in hypoglycemia. Additionally, a clinically meaningful improvement was also reported in diabetes distress.
These results indicate that simple, easy-to-use AID technology, such as Omnipod 5, can be adopted by a broad population of people with type 2 diabetes, potentially improving their lives. In particular, the findings could have a notable impact among Black and Hispanic people, who face a higher prevalence of type 2 diabetes and increased mortality rates.
Despite more than 30 million people living with type 2 diabetes in the United States, there are currently no FDA-cleared AID systems for this population. Insulet recently submitted these study results to the FDA to expand Omnipod 5’s indications for use for people with type 2 diabetes and expects to commercially launch in the United States in early 2025, subject to clearance.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global market for type 2 diabetes was valued at $32 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% by 2032.
The introduction of new therapeutic compounds with improved efficacy and safety opens up the possibility of developing new treatments. Also, the growing obesity epidemic in many regions of the world is supporting the profitability of the industry.
Recent Developments
Last week, Insulet announced the full commercial launch of Omnipod 5 with Dexcom G6 and Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus continuous glucose monitor sensors in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands and in France with G6 compatibility. In the United States, Omnipod 5 with G7 integration is now commercially available, along with a limited market release of the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone.
Price Performance
In the past year, Insulet shares have declined 31.2% compared with the industry's fall of 0.7%.
Insulet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
