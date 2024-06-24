Beat the Market Like Zacks: Freshpet, AudioEye, Walmart in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes closed primarily a winning week last Friday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite remained virtually unchanged.
The Juneteenth holiday, which came bang in the middle of the week, separated the winning and losing sessions. While in the first half of the week cooling inflation numbers from the last week and Fed assurances of at least one rate cut in 2024 kept investor mood upbeat, a tech slump from the latter part of the week weighed on the markets and pared its gains. Economic data came in mixed. Employment numbers showed a slowing jobs market while industrial numbers improved significantly.
However, the tech sector drove the markets throughout the week, with mega-cap growth stocks reacting variably to
NVIDIA Corporation’s ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) stock movement.
Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.
As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies.
Here are some of our key achievements:
Babcock & Wilcox and NextDecade Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade
Shares of
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ( BW Quick Quote BW - Free Report) have gained 53.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 6.6% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on April 15.
Another stock,
NextDecade Corporation ( NEXT Quick Quote NEXT - Free Report) , was also upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on April 15 and has returned 26.4% since then.
Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in the year-to-date period through April 1st, 2024, vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index and +7.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since October 2022.
The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 16 percentage points since 1988 (Through April 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +27.6% since 1988 vs. +11.1% for the S&P 500 index).You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>> Check Babcock & Wilcox’s historical EPS and Sales here>>> Check NextDecade’s historical EPS and Sales here>>> Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Recommendation Upgrades AudioEye and Phibro Animal Health Higher
Shares of
AudioEye, Inc. ( AEYE Quick Quote AEYE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health Corporation ( PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) have advanced 57.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.9% rise) and 33.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 10% rise) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on April 23 and April 22, respectively.
While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.
The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.
To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover,
click here>>> Zacks Focus List Stocks Sea Limited, Micron Shoot Up
Shares of
Sea Limited ( SE Quick Quote SE - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 40.4% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 26, 2020. Another Focus-List holding, Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU Quick Quote MU - Free Report) , which was added to the portfolio on December 27, 2016, has returned 18.4% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 4.7% over this period.
The Focus List portfolio returned +10.23% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.
The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +31.44% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.
Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.91% (through March 31st, 2024). This compares to a +10.25% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.
Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium.
Gain full access now >> Zacks ECAP Stocks Fair Isaac and Walmart Make Significant Gains Fair Isaac Corporation ( FICO Quick Quote FICO - Free Report) , a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 14.9% over the past 12 weeks. Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) has followed Fair Isaac with 12.9% returns.
The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +9.08% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42%. In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.
With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.
The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research.
Click here to schedule a demo. Zacks ECDP Stocks Amgen and Colgate-Palmolive Outshine Peers Amgen Inc. ( AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) , which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 8.4% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL Quick Quote CL - Free Report) , has climbed 8% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance. Check Amgen’s dividend history here>>> Check Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend history here>>>
With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.
The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +4.47% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42% for the S&P 500 index (IVV) and +6.9% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).
The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.
Click here to access this portfolio on
Zacks Advisor Tools. Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Freshpet Delivers Solid Returns Freshpet, Inc. ( FRPT Quick Quote FRPT - Free Report) , from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 50.4% year to date compared with a 14.5% increase for the S&P 500 Index.
The Top 10 portfolio returned +19.56% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.
The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.
Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has produced an annualized return of +25.02% through the end of 2024 Q1 vs. +14.1% for the S&P 500 index and +12.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,442.3% vs. +403.03% for the S&P 500 index and +331.29% for the equal-weight index.
Image: Bigstock
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Freshpet, AudioEye, Walmart in Focus
