We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into McCormick (MKC) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that McCormick (MKC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.63 billion, declining 2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific McCormick metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Flavor Solutions' will likely reach $725.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Consumer' at $892.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Flavor Solutions' will reach $78.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.40 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Consumer' should arrive at $151.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $153.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for McCormick here>>>
Shares of McCormick have demonstrated returns of -4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MKC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>