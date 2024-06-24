We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Lindsay (LNN) Q3 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $152.44 million, declining 7.4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lindsay metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment' at $25.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment' will reach $127.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International' will likely reach $55.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America' will reach $72.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Irrigation Segment' will reach $21.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.73 million.
Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Infrastructure Segment' to reach $4.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.56 million.
Shares of Lindsay have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LNN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>