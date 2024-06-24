What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nike (NKE) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nike (
NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 30.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.91 billion, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nike metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Converse' at $562.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' will reach $12.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Apparel' to reach $3.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Equipment' should arrive at $455.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America' reaching $5.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' stands at $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' of $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' will likely reach $419.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' to come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Equipment' will reach $153.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Apparel' should come in at $994.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nike here>>> Nike shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
