GSK's Filing for Expanded Use of Jemperli Gets EMA Acceptance

GSK plc announced that the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has accepted its application seeking approval for the expanded use of its cancer drug Jemperli (dostarlimab). The application is seeking approval for Jemperli plus chemotherapy to treat all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.
Pending review by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, a decision from the European Commission is expected in the first half of 2025.
Jemperli is currently approved for use in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy combination, carboplatin and paclitaxel for treating adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is either mismatch repair deficient or microsatellite instability-high in Europe.
The above application seeks to expand the drug’s use to include all patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, including patients with mismatch repair proficient /microsatellite stable tumors. The latest filing was based on data from part 1 of the RUBY phase III study. The study met its primary endpoints of progression-free survival and overall survival.
Data from the study showed that treatment with Jemperli plus chemotherapy led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in the overall population of patients as compared with chemotherapy alone.
Shares of GSK have rallied 9.2% so far this year against the industry's decline of 5.8%.
A similar regulatory filing seeking expanded use of Jemperli plus chemotherapy to include all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer is currently under review in the United States.
A decision from the FDA is expected on Aug 23, 2024.
Jemperli is a key drug that aids GSK’s oncology sales. The drug generated sales worth £80 million in the first quarter of 2024. Jemperli sales were driven by new patient starts in the United States.
In a separate press release, GSK announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Omjjara (momelotinib) for the treatment of myelofibrosis, based on data from the pivotal phase III MOMENTUM and SIMPLIFY-1 studies.
Omjjara is approved under the trade name of Ojjaara in the United States. Omjjara is also approved in Europe and the United Kingdom.
Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. and RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
