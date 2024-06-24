Ciena's (CIEN) Advanced Solutions Portfolio Used by TDC NET

Ciena Corporation ( CIEN Quick Quote CIEN - Free Report) recently announced that digital service provider TDC NET will transform its metro and long-haul networks with CIEN’s advanced 800G technology. The initiative is likely to aid Denmark-based TDC NET in achieving its net-zero emissions target through the sustainable introduction of innovative services while consuming less power than its current DWDM platform. TDC NET is set to implement Ciena's converged packet optical solutions, including WaveLogic 5 Nano 100G-400G coherent pluggable transceivers and the 6500 family of Packet Optical platforms driven by WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable 800G technology. This modern OTN network architecture will provide TDC NET with the scalability and flexibility required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth services in the years to come. By leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic technology, TDC NET can deliver 800 Gb/s speeds to its clients while providing significant power savings that align with the organization’s commitment to reducing environmental impact. In addition, the deployment of Ciena's solutions, including the 6500 family of Packet Optical platforms, WaveLogic 5 Extreme, WaveLogic 5 Nano and the Coherent ELS edge-optimized open line system will equip TDC NET with the necessary tools to evolve its network from the edge to the core, ensuring multi-layer programmability, comprehensive visibility and assurance through Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite. Headquartered in Hanover, MD, CIEN is one of the leading providers of optical networking equipment, software, and services. The company mainly operates under four business segments — Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services and Global Services. Ciena’s rich portfolio of innovative offerings is helping it diversify its presence across various emerging markets. In June 2024, Ciena announced that India-based Space World Group’s subsidiary — Constl — will leverage optical technology to offer high-speed Metro Area Network and National Long Distance connectivity services across its “state-of-the-art pan-India network,” intending to advance connectivity solutions in the region. Recently, Seren Juno Network Co., Ltd. and Seren Juno Network America Inc. have deployed Ciena’s cutting-edge GeoMesh Extreme solution, which is powered by WaveLogic 6 Extreme, to shape the digital landscape in Japan. However, the persistence of macroeconomic headwinds is causing lower-than-expected order volumes from service providers across a vast geographical scale. Tough competition from industry giants like Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, Juniper Networks and ZTE is further impeding its financial performance. In the last reported quarter, Ciena’s revenues fell drastically by 19.6% year over year to $910.8 million. However, the top line surpassed the consensus mark by 1.6%. CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 10.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 10.1% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Ciena's (CIEN) Advanced Solutions Portfolio Used by TDC NET
Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) recently announced that digital service provider TDC NET will transform its metro and long-haul networks with CIEN’s advanced 800G technology.
The initiative is likely to aid Denmark-based TDC NET in achieving its net-zero emissions target through the sustainable introduction of innovative services while consuming less power than its current DWDM platform.
TDC NET is set to implement Ciena's converged packet optical solutions, including WaveLogic 5 Nano 100G-400G coherent pluggable transceivers and the 6500 family of Packet Optical platforms driven by WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable 800G technology.
This modern OTN network architecture will provide TDC NET with the scalability and flexibility required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth services in the years to come.
By leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic technology, TDC NET can deliver 800 Gb/s speeds to its clients while providing significant power savings that align with the organization’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.
In addition, the deployment of Ciena's solutions, including the 6500 family of Packet Optical platforms, WaveLogic 5 Extreme, WaveLogic 5 Nano and the Coherent ELS edge-optimized open line system will equip TDC NET with the necessary tools to evolve its network from the edge to the core, ensuring multi-layer programmability, comprehensive visibility and assurance through Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite.
Headquartered in Hanover, MD, CIEN is one of the leading providers of optical networking equipment, software, and services. The company mainly operates under four business segments — Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services and Global Services.
Ciena’s rich portfolio of innovative offerings is helping it diversify its presence across various emerging markets. In June 2024, Ciena announced that India-based Space World Group’s subsidiary — Constl — will leverage optical technology to offer high-speed Metro Area Network and National Long Distance connectivity services across its “state-of-the-art pan-India network,” intending to advance connectivity solutions in the region.
Recently, Seren Juno Network Co., Ltd. and Seren Juno Network America Inc. have deployed Ciena’s cutting-edge GeoMesh Extreme solution, which is powered by WaveLogic 6 Extreme, to shape the digital landscape in Japan.
However, the persistence of macroeconomic headwinds is causing lower-than-expected order volumes from service providers across a vast geographical scale. Tough competition from industry giants like Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, Juniper Networks and ZTE is further impeding its financial performance.
In the last reported quarter, Ciena’s revenues fell drastically by 19.6% year over year to $910.8 million. However, the top line surpassed the consensus mark by 1.6%.
CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 10.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 10.1% in the past year.
Stocks to Consider
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.