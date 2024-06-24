Why Costco (COST) Stock is a Smart Long-Term Investment

Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) , an “all-weather” stock, has withstood multiple market gyrations and delivered returns to investors. A resilient business model enables it to gain market share and generate profits. This operator of membership warehouses has exhibited a decent run on the bourses and has outpaced the industry over the past year. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated about 62.1% in the said period compared with the industry’s rise of 37.4%. Trading at $848.31 as of Jun 21, Costco's shares are near their 52-week high, and the stock could likely surpass this mark. Reflecting the positive sentiment around Costco, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current fiscal year by 0.8% to $16.16 per share and for the next fiscal year by 1.3% to $17.58 per share. These estimates indicate expected year-over-year growth rates of 10% and 8.8%, respectively. The numbers reinforce confidence in the stock. Striking the Right Chord With Consumers
Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. A customer-centric approach, strategic pricing, merchandise initiatives and an emphasis on memberships have helped Costco post consistent sales growth.
Costco’s net sales for May increased by 8.1%, reaching $19.64 billion, up from $18.16 billion in the same period last year. This follows improvements of 7.1% in April and 9.4% in March, reflecting a strong and consistent sales performance over the past few months. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended Jun 2, 2024 advanced 6.4%. This followed an increase of 5.6% in April and 7.7% in March. The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. Low-to-middle-income consumers have preferred discount stores over conventional retailers to meet their day-to-day needs. We believe a growing customer base and high renewal rates should fuel sales. We expect a 5.1% and 4.5% jump in comparable sales in fiscal 2024 and 2025, respectively. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Impressive Membership Growth
One of Costco's unique strengths is its membership-based business model. The company boasts high membership renewal rates, often exceeding 90%, which indicates strong customer loyalty and a steady stream of recurring revenues. Membership fees provide a stable income regardless of economic conditions.
We anticipate Costco's total paid membership to reach approximately 76 million by the end of fiscal 2024, marking a 7% increase from fiscal 2023. Additionally, we estimate a 5% rise in total membership fees for the current fiscal. Omnichannel Mantra
Costco's digital and e-commerce initiatives continue to gain traction, contributing to overall sales growth. Total e-commerce sales grew 20.7% during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Deliveries through Costco logistics rose 28% in the quarter. Costco Next, the curated marketplace, added eight new vendors, bringing the total to 75. App downloads increased 32% year over year, and site traffic jumped 16%, reflecting Costco's successful digital engagement strategies. The expansion of the partnership with Uber Eats to cover all of Canada and 17 U.S. states enhances Costco's delivery capabilities and customer convenience, potentially driving further e-commerce growth.
The company has been gradually expanding its e-commerce capabilities in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia. Enough Liquidity
Costco’s sturdy balance sheet equips it to deal with cyclical downturns and tap growth opportunities. Solid cash flow generation allows it to raise dividends consistently. The company generated an operating cash flow of $8,381 million for the 36 weeks ended May 12, 2024.
